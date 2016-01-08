Aerosmith, Megadeth stars set for Montrose memorial

A host of stars from the world of rock are set to appear at a memorial concert for Ronnie Montrose.

Ronnie Montrose Remembered is held at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, on January 23 and features Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford, former Guns N’ Roses man Gilby Clarke, Doug Aldrich formerly of Whitesnake, Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson and Jimmy DeGrasso of Black Star Riders.

According to the organisers, the show will “pay homage to Ronnie and his music” and sees “some of rock’s biggest names performing songs from the early Montrose records as well as from The Edgar Winter Group, Van Morrison, GAMMA, and Ronnie’s solo records.”

Montrose took his own life in 2012. For more information on the concert, visit the official website.

Last year, Alice Cooper and a string of other musicians took part in a show headlined by an act called Friends Of Ronnie Montrose in California.

The Search For Ronnie Montrose