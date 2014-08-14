Aerosmith Kramer in heart rumours

Aerosmith cancelled a show in California at short notice last night amid speculation that drummer Joey Kramer is to undergo urgent heart surgery.

The band released a brief statement saying the call-of was “due to illness” and offered no further details. But TMZ has reported that Kramer, 64, experienced “heart complications” on Tuesday.

They say Aerosmith will also cancel their planned appearance in Washington on Saturday as a result of Kramer’s health issues, and add that he’s suffered previous coronary problems.

The Boston band headlined this year’s Download festival at Donington, when frontman Steven Tyler admitted he always felt overwhelmed on visits to the UK. He said: “It was a land of fable. And there was the music – I don’t know what you put in the water but you’ve made some of the best and most important music ever.”

Aerosmith are midway through the North American leg of their Let Rock Rule world tour, with support from Slash. It’s set to end in Sydney on September 12.