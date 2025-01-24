Aerosmith are heading back to the stage - but it's for one night only

Aerosmith are returning to the stage, but it's for one night only.

The band, who announced their retirement from touring in August last year and cancelled their Peace Out: Farewell Tour dates, have been confirmed as one of the acts to play at this year's Jam For Janie Grammys Benefit, the annual show frontman Steven Tyler puts together to raise money for Janie's Fund. The charity, which was named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit Janie's Got A Gun, was founded by Tyler in 2015 and supports vulnerable girls who've suffered abuse and neglect.

This year, the event will also raise money to support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighters Fund, as wildfires continue to rage in Southern California.

"What the Los Angeles community has endured with these wildfires is unthinkable," says Tyler. "Music has healing powers and we hope to bring a moment of joy and levity to our first-responder firefighters and those most affected by the fires. The trauma experienced by the girls we work with is also unthinkable and we will continue to shed light and support the amazing work of Janie’s Fund."

Joining Aerosmith at the show, which will be held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 2, will be Billy Idol and Joan Jett – who've just announced a tour together – as well as Linda Perry, Matt Sorum and Nuno Bettencourt. Tickets for the event range from $3000 for an individual seat to $100,000 for a VIP table for 10 guests.

It's unclear whether Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, who hasn't played with the band since 2019's Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas, will be appearing at the Jam For Janie event.

Aerosmith made the decision to halt touring after it became clear that Tyler was unlikely to fully recover from the injury sustained to his vocal cord in 2023.