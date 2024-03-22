"On this day, I see clearly..." Watch a sold-out Toronto arena sing a passionate, acapella version of Alter Bridge classic Metalingus with no band in sight in honour of wrestling legend Adam 'Edge' Copeland

Be it nu metal heavyweights like Disturbed and Limp Bizkit penning theme songs for legendary superstars such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley incorporating deathcore stomps into her entrance or some of the iconic metal moments that have taken place at Wrestlemania over the years, wrestling and rock music have gone hand in hand for decades.

One of the most beloved combinations of the modern era has been that of Alter Bridge and WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. Copeland has long had Alter Bridge's hallmark 2004 anthem Metalingus as his entrance theme, and on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place from a sold-out Coca-Cola Coliseum in Copeland's hometown of Toronto, Canada, a memorable spectacle took place that even had the thirty-year wrestling veteran blown away.

After Copeland made his entrance for a match against longtime rival and former tag team partner Christian Cage, the star, decked out in special, Toronto Maple Leafs-themed attire, was serenaded by the Toronto crowd with a special, acappela version of Metalingus that left the 50-year-old completely floored.

Watch the memorable moment below.

A post shared by Wornstar Clothing (@wornstar) A photo posted by on

Copeland has made no secret of his love of heavy metal. In a 2020 interview with Metal Hammer, the then-WWE star voiced his support for the idea of Metallica playing WWE's flagship show, Wrestlemania.

“How has that not happened?” he questioned. “It’s a very good question. Especially when we were in San Francisco. I don’t know, but it feel like it needs to happen. [WWE Chairman] Vince McMahon’s favourite song is America The Beautiful; I would love to hear Metallica scorch America The Beautiful. It’d be so good.”