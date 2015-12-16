Act of Defiance in acoustic Birth And The Burial clip

Act of Defiance performed a live acoustic rendition of Birth And The Burial for the radio show Nights with Alice Cooper.

It’s the title track from the supergroup’s debut album, which was released on August 21 via Metal Blade Records.

The band is made up of former Megadeth drummer Shawn Drover and guitarist Chris Broderick, Scar the Martyr singer Henry Derek Bonner and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand.

Drover says of song Birth And The Burial: ”I was really pleasantly surprised that it turned out as well as it did. The cool thing to me is that when you strip the song down and take everything away, it’s still a good song. It still has the elements of being a good song whether in a heavy metal format or an acoustic format.”

Act of Defiance will wrap up 2015 supporting Killswitch Engage on a handful of holiday shows in the US at the end of December.

Killswitch Engage/Act of Defiance US Holiday Shows

Dec 27: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, New York

Dec 28: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, Rhode Island

Dec 29: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, New Jersey