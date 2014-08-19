Ace turns guns on Stanley

Ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has accused former bandmate Paul Stanley of taking himself too seriously – and says he's "almost become a parody of himself."

The heat of controversy has been on Gene Simmons in recent days, but Frehley has turns his guns on the band’s frontman.

Asked which of his former colleagues was most difficult to deal with Frehley tells Lone Star: “It used to be Gene but now it’s turning out to be Paul. I saw recent concert footage and Paul is almost becoming a parody of himself. I don’t think Gene takes himself as seriously as Paul does these days.

“I never took myself seriously – I was the funny, silly Space Ace. But some people are different.”

Frehley’s comments come on the back of a volley of insults between the two camps since the original lineup’s induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The trio, along with Peter Criss, appeared together on stage but didn’t perform. Simmons says the decision by the Hall not to include current bandmembers Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer was a “slap in the face.”

Since that night, tensions between Simmons, Stanley and Frehley have been high, with the guitarist lashing out at the Kiss pair last month, saying: “I can’t believe the stuff that comes out of their mouths,” after Stanley branded Frehley anti-Semitic.

However, despite the ward of words, Frehley recently indicated he wants Simmons to play on a planned cover song collection, telling VH1’s Radio Network: “I was thinking of asking Gene to play bass on one track. I think he’d consider it, but I don’t know if he’d do it. Maybe Paul won’t let him.”

Space Invader, Frehley’s first solo album in five years, is out now.