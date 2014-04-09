Stanley calls Kiss ex-bandmates Jew haters

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has accused former members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss of being antisemitic.

The slur is published in his upcoming book, where he says the guitarist and drummer resented the band being “unfairly manipulated by money-grubbing Jews.”

Now he’s told Artisan news: “I can’t say it’s taken out of context. There are a lot of people who are anti-Semites. There are a lot of people who, underneath the surface, have a resentment towards the resiliency or the determination of Jews.

“I stand behind what I said. I have no agenda and I’m not saying anything to be vindictive. I’m not saying anything to be malicious. I’m just stating the facts.”

Frehley has responded to Stanley’s accusation by saying: “They can’t call me a drunk or a drug addict anymore, so they’re grasping at straws.

“My fiancee is Jewish. How can I be anti-Semitic? It’s ridiculous. I think he’s trying to sell his book, and it’s a pretty sad commentary if he has to resort to verbal slurs and innuendo.”

Relations between the members of Kiss’ classic lineup have hit a new low after the band were named for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Stanley and Simmons responded to pressure to stage a reunion by refusing to perform with any lineup of the band. They’ve insisted they’ll attend tomorrow’s ceremony without playing a note, and current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer will be dressed in makeup. Frehley and Criss have both vowed to attend despite the feud.