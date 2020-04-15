Watch Rammstein's classic Sonne performed on Stylophone (with added pyro!)

YouTube user maromaro1337 has disgusted and delighted the internet in equal measure with a cover version of Rammstein's 2001 classic Sonne.

Sonne is the latest in a long line of songs performed by maromaro1337 using the once-popular keyboard the Stylophone. Previous videos have included versions of System Of A Down's Chop Suey, Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, Metallica's Master Of Puppets and Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine.

For this most recent exploit maromaro1337 uses a number of Stylophones with different tunings to reproduce the original music, and throws a couple of burning sparklers in to replicate the band's infamous pyrotechnics. Danger is never far away.

"The [video] export took 13 hours but it was worth it," says maromaro1337. "The budget went from nothing to 20 Polish Zloty so it better be worth it."

The Stylophone is no stranger to rock'n'roll success, having previously featured on such classics as David Bowie's Space Oddity, Kraftwerk's 1981 song Pocket Calculator, and on the Small Faces b-side, Donkey Rides, A Penny, A Glass.

For more of this excellent work, visit maromaro1337's YouTube channel.