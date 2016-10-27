Korean musician Luna Lee plays dazzling cover versions of rock classics

Just when we thought it was safe to go back on the internet, we found Korean musician Luna Lee and her stunning cover version of the Foo Fighters’ 1997 hit Everlong.

Since being uploaded two days ago it’s gone on to be watched over 50,000 times, but that number only scratches the surface. Luna has been covering classic rock songs for several years, with a repertoire than includes Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child, Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven, AC/DC’s Back In Black, Queen’s I Want To Break Free and many more (videos below).

“I play contemporary music with a Korean traditional instrument called the gayageum,” says Luna. “The gayageum has a beautiful sound and amazing potential so I wanted to share my music with many people.”

“However, the gayageum that I play is an ancient, traditional Korean instrument made for the purpose of playing traditional Korean music. My ancestors played the gayageum in a small room, so the sound did not need to be loud. But my music is performed with modern instruments such as the drums, bass and the guitar.

“So I had to redevelop my gayageum so that the sound would match that of the modern instrument. I had to increase the volume and pressure, develop tone and increase the sustain sound. Playing modern music on a traditional instrument was not an easy process!”

Luna’s album is available to purchase online.

Foo Fighters Quiz