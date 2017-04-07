Watch 77 AC/DC songs performed in 5 minutes at an electrical substation

Kye Smiith is a man who’s mastered the internet. The drummer with Aussie punks Local Resident Failure, for the last four years he’s built a very successful sideline in drum-related YouTube videos. Kye’s trick is to take a band’s back catalogue and compress it into a five-minute chronology, and the latest to benefit from Smith’s percussion and video editing skills are AC/DC.

For this new venture he’s been joined by Frenzal Rhomb guitarist Lindsay McDougall, for a video shot at the Newcastle Substation at Killingworth, New South Wales.

“The first chronological medley I attempted covered every Fat Wreck Chords release from their beginning as a label up until the time of recording,” says Smith. “I thought it would be cool to try and capture the progression of the label and its artists and put it all together in a short video that would also test of my drumming ability. I was lucky enough to score my first ‘viral’ video and was completely blown away with the response. From then I decided that drum chronologies were the way to go…”

Other artists to have undergone Smith’s treatment include The Beatles, Green Day, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Blink-182 and The Descendents.

