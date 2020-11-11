AC/DC to soundtrack this weekend’s Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix

As excitement mounts over AC/DC’s return with Power Up, their seventeenth studio album, on November 13 (aka Friday!), Angus Young’s band have curated a 47-track F1 Tracks takeover playlist for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix, which is accessible now on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

At this point we should probably insert some crap joke riffing on elite Formula 1 drivers hitting the Highway To Hell, but you’re a smart bunch, we’ll not insult your intelligence.

In the recent 70th Anniversary fan takeover playlist, AC/DC were the most suggested artist, confirming the Aussie rock legends as firm favourites among F1 fans.

As we may have mentioned once or twice over the past couple of months, Power Up will be released on November 13. The band are set to release the album’s second single, Realize, today (November 11)

Power Up will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore.

There's also a limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up while the opening bars of the album’s first single Shot In The Dark blast out of a built-in speaker. Actual electricity, folks, gotta love technology.

Inside the box is the full CD package, a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, and USB charging cable, to keep Power Up powered up.

Malcolm Young receives a writing co-credit on all 12 tracks on the new album, which Angus Young describes as “a good toe-tapper.”

Power Up is available to pre-order now.