AC/DC share first photo of new 2024 lineup featuring drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney

AC/DC have shared a first photo of their new lineup featuring drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

The rock giants hit the road for their Power Up tour this week, kicking off in Germany before a further 20 shows across Europe and the UK. The full list of dates can be viewed below.

A photo of the current lineup – singer Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, drummer Laug, and former Jane's Addiction bassist Chaney – was shared by AC/DC on their social media accounts.

It was taken by visual artist and photographer Christie Goodwin.

The photo was shared on Instagram with the caption: "In the studio, gearing up for the Power Up tour kicking off in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in just one week!"

Laug deputised for Phil Rudd at Power Trip and returns for the Power Up tour, and Chaney is filling in for Cliff Williams. Williams initially retired from the band at the end of the Rock Or Bust tour in 2016, but returned for 2020's Power Up album.

Chaney was also a member of Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, and played at Wembley Stadium during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

May 17: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

