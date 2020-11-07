AC/DC Power Up with DC Shoes for high voltage merch range

AC/DC are gearing up to release their long-awaited new studio album Power Up, which will shake the foundations of rock fans everywhere on November 13.

But before the follow-up to 2014’s Rock Or Bust destroys speakers around the world, US skateboarding and lifestyle brand DC Shoes have revealed they’ve teamed up with the Aussie giants for a new range of AC/DC merch.

The t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats and shoes have taken their inspiration from AC/DC’s Highway To Hell, Back In Black and For Those About To Rock albums.

DC shoes say: “AC/DC and DC Shoes' values overlap as seamlessly as the letters in their name, in the IDGAF and DIY culture of the band who, before the stadiums and superstardom, were gritty rebels of the Aussie pub rock scene.

“In the early days of skateboarding, some of the industry's most memorable skate videos featured the roaring riffs of AC/DC. These videos inspired a generation of skateboarders and AC/DC's ageless anthems continue to inspire today.

“Join DC Shoes in saluting one of the world's most iconic rock bands of all time by getting behind this thunderous collaboration consisting of t-shirts, footwear and accessories. You never know, you might just find yourself shook, all night long.”

The AC/DC x DC Shoes range is on sale now from the DC Shoes website - check out a gallery of some the items below – and if you're looking for Black Friday music deals, we have you covered.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC Shoes)