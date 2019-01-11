AC/DC and Malcolm Young fan plans marathon skating session to raise cash for Alzheimer Society

Toronto postman Steve McNeil is planning a marathon ice skating session later this month to raise cash for charity – and he’ll be listening to AC/DC non-stop while he does it.

The Montreal Gazette report that McNeil is planning on being on the ice for 19 hours and 26 minutes to pay tribute to his mother Eunice, who was born in 1926 but died in 2013 after suffering from Alzheimer’s for 20 years.

He’ll be raising funds for the Alzheimer Society and he’s also doing the endurance test in memory of late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 after being diagnosed with dementia in 2014.

McNeil tells the website: “When the public first heard that he was diagnosed with dementia, he was still touring at the time, and that’s when I started only listening to AC/DC while I’m skating.

“I play a lot of air guitar while I’m skating through the night because I’m usually by myself.”

This will be the seventh straight year that McNeil has skated, but rather than stay on the rink in front of Toronto’s City Hall, he’ll visit Montreal this weekend, before heading to Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver later in the year.

As for how he can keep going for such a long time on the ice, McNeil adds: “It’s mind over matter. I just love what I do. I love to skate. I love my music. And I love my mom. So I’m able to combine all of it.”

