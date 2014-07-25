Accept fly into a Blind Rage

In the first of three trailers to promote Accept's new album, Blind Rage, co-founding member Wolf Hoffmann says the band decided on the album title after seeing Dan Goldsworthy's cover artwork.

Hoffmann says: “This album was different from the last as we had the cover artwork very early on. When we saw it, everybody knew right away this was it. It felt like Accept and it felt right for us.

“None of the song titles we had worked with the cover so we figured we’d come up with something that symbolises what Accept and our music stand for and Blind Rage just seemed to be fitting. It says it all – it’s about aggression. Metal has never been about love and peace, it’s always been in your face and Blind Rage seemed to be totally fitting. If you look around the world, there’s a lot of blind rage going on, so it seems to be very relevant.

Speaking on Accept’s official website, Goldsworthy says it was an “honour” to work on the cover and reveals he’s looking forward to hearing the album.

“Accept are metal legends, so it’s something of an honour to be associated with a band that have released so many classic albums,” he says. “They’re still writing great albums, so I can’t wait to hear Blind Rage.”

The artist also revealed it was Blind Rage producer Andy Sneap who introduced him to the band, saying: “It happened while he was recording their last album, Stalingrad. They were desperate for some last-minute CD outer packaging and tour t-shirt designs and Andy recommended me as we’d just finished working together on the first Hell album.”

Last month, it was revealed that Dirkschneider had been asked by Hoffmann to appear in a forthcoming documentary titled Acceptology, but the singer had yet to respond.

“I think there’s a certain amount of bitterness on his part about who knows what, and a certain amount of animosity,” Hoffmann said.