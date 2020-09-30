AC/CD teaser ads appear in local UK newspapers

Readers of local newspapers in Teeside, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham were greeted with unexpected AC/DC advertisements as they browsed yesterday's editions.

The half-page ads feature the question, "Are you ready?" above the same mysterious PWR-UP logo that appeared earlier this week on a poster outside Angus Young’s old high school, Ashfield Boys, in southwest Sydney.

Having reactivated their social media channels on Monday by posting a short video of the band’s iconic lightning bolt logo being switched on, the Australian rock giants have perhaps given a huge hint as to the title of their follow-up to 2014’s Rock Or Bust album.

The new ads also include the URL for the same new AC/CD website detailed on the poster, which features a holding page with a flickering neon thunderbolt, links to the band's social media accounts, and the opportunity for fans to sign-up to an AC/DC newsletter.

The holding page also conceals the band's current membership, but all current evidence points towards a line-up featuring Angus and Stevie Young alongside three returnees: Brian Johnson (forced to retire in 2016), Cliff Williams (happily retired a year later) and Phil Rudd (don't ask).

More news is imminent, we're sure.