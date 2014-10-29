AC/DC Johnson backs dementia charity

Brian Johnson has given his support to a dementia charity in the North East of England.

The AC/DC frontman got in touch with Sporting Memories Network – which is based near Thirsk, North Yorkshire – after his bandmate Malcolm Young was diagnosed with dementia.

Sporting Memories Network uses sports stories to engage older people, and in particular men, suffering from dementia, and involve them in groups which improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

North East native Johnson recounted his memories of being unable to afford to attend Newcastle United matches and walking three miles with his father’s mining stool to catch a glimpse of the action.

The charity’s director Tony Jameson-Allen tells the Northern Echo: “It’s an absolutely amazing boost for a charity run by two people to receive a phone call from the singer of a group that has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

Johnson’s support could prove vital to the charity, which is facing a funding crisis. Visit sportingmemoriesnetwork.com to find out more about their work.

Malcolm Young is being cared for in an Australian nursing home and he did not take part in recording sessions for the band’s upcoming new album Rock Or Bust.