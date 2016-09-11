AC/DC is jigsaw that slots into place says Chris Slade

AC/DC drummer Chris Slade has described the band as a jigsaw where every piece slots into place.

In the brief video interview it seems he couldn’t disagree more with predecessor Phil Rudd, who last month said he didn’t want to rejoin Angus Young’s band while Axl Rose was fronting them.

Slade says in the clip below: “AC/DC is an institution for a start. Fans feel part of the family and it’s a good feeling – a really good feeling.”

The Welshman explains how his brother gave him his first drumming lessons at the age of 10, and how his head-height bass drums became part of his stage set.

He adds: “My role is to keep time and drive the band as much as I can. Playing with these guys is a jigsaw, and everything slots into place.”

Meanwhile, in a separate video, AC/DC crew members Trace Foster and Greg Howard have discussed how working with the band is “both the easiest gig and the hardest gig” due to the relative lack of equipment used by guitarists Angus and Stevie Young.

AC/DC’s future remains in doubt with the upcoming retirement of bassist Cliff Williams, following the departure of singer Brian Johnson and mainman Malcolm Young. Angus recently said he felt “obligated” to keep the band going.

They complete their Rock Or Bust world tour, with Rose at the helm, this month.

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA