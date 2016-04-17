AC/DC guitarist Angus Young guests with Guns N’ Roses

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young appeared on stage with Guns N’ Roses at the Coachella festival last night.

He helped Axl Rose and co deliver cover versions of his band’s tracks Riff Raff and Whole Lotta Rosie – soon after singer Rose was confirmed as frontman for the last dates of AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust world tour.

The Aussie giants will perform 12 dates across Europe in May, after singer Brian Johnson was reported to have been forced to retire over hearing issues.

Guns N ‘Roses are believed to be in talks to expand their Not In This Lifetime tour outside North America, with classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan on board for the first time since the early 1990s.

The Coachella festival broadcast a live stream of parts of GnR’s performance, including November Rain.

May 07: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Alges, Portugal

May 10: Seville Estadio De La Cartuja, Spain

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 16: Werchter Site, Belgium

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Guns N’ Roses reunion shows 2016

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA