Abhorrent Decimation unveil Glaciate The Servants

London death metallers Abhorrent Decimation are streaming their new lyric video exclusively with Metal Hammer!

“We actually finished the music for this one quite early into the process and I knew from way back then that it had to be the opening track to the album,” says vocalist Ashley Scott about the new track. “It comes out at you in such a way, with that ripping drum fill… we felt it set a great tone for the album. No nonsense and heavy. We tried a few different things on this track riff-wise and I think the main success in structure is the juxtapose of the complex verse riff and the simplicity of the chorus riff.”

The song has been transformed into a lyric video which we’re hosting below. Ashley describes the lyrics as “the soundtrack to a holy cull. The message is simple, ‘eradicate faith’ and ‘obliterate belief’.

“Bring forward the death of the billions who are still worshipping the ancient prophecies. Of all the things we could channel our energy, focus and love towards people still revere doctrine? It also explores the widely quoted statement that ‘God is dead’. You cannot kill that which has not lived, however you can terminate an ideology by opposing it.”

Abhorrent Decimation’s new album Miasmic Mutation is available to pre-order here.