Abel Ganz beat Pledge target

Abel Ganz have passed their crowdfunding target for their upcoming self-titled album.

The Scottish outfit have 32 days remaining in their PledgeMusic campaign, but they’ve already secured 108% of the amount they needed to master and manufacture the record.

They say: “Abel Ganz is without a doubt our best ever album by leaps and bounds. Check out the tracklist – 10 songs totalling just less than 73 minutes in running time. That’s a lot of prog!”

The album includes a guest appearance by former Fairport Convention guitarist Jerry Donahue, among others, and the band also promise a series of “unusual bits and pieces.”

Tracklist

Delusions of Grandeur 2. Obsolescence Pt I – Sunrise 3. Obsolescence Pt II – Evening 4. Obsolescence Pt III – Close Your Eyes 5. Obsolescence Pt IV –The Dream 6. Obsolescence Pt V – Dawn 7. Spring 8. Recuerdos 9. Heartland 10. End of Rain 11. Thank You 12. A Portion of Noodles 13. Unconditional 14. The Drowning

Abel Ganz Pledge campaign trailer