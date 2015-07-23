A7X part ways with drummer Ilejay

Avenged Sevenfold have parted ways with drummer Arin Ilejay.

He joined the band on a permanent basis in 2013, having previously been behind the kit as a session musician and touring member since 2011.

He took over drumming duties from Mike Portnoy who stepped into the fold following the death of original sticksman Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan in 2009.

And while the band have praised Ilejay for his four years with the group, they say they made the decision to split with him as they needed to make a creative change.

They say in a statement: “We are writing this to inform you all that we will be moving forward without Arin IIejay as our drummer.

“Arin has been nothing but a positive energy and monster drummer for us over the past four years. We love the guy and always will. We are and will always be grateful to him for helping us to move forward through some very dark times.

“Creatively, though, we felt we needed to move in a different direction. While we can’t say more at this time, we are excited for the future and looking forward to sharing our plans soon with the greatest fans in the world. As always we appreciate your understanding and unwavering support.”

IIejay has not yet released a statement regarding his departure.

Avenged Sevenfold’s last studio release was 2013’s Hail To The King but they told fans in May to expect a “new experience” in the future.