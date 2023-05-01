A sultry funk version of AC/DC's Back In Black starring Joe Bonamassa? Step right this way

Joe Bonamassa has hooked up with Los Angeles funk band Scary Pockets for a cover of AC/DC's Back In Black, and it's nothing like the original. The Gibson SG msay be in place, but gone is Malcolm and Young's razor-edged riff, gone is Phil Rudd's monster backbeat, and instead it's all very smooth. Very tasteful. Very restrained. And undeniably funky.

For the uninitiated, Scary Pockets are a group of players who regularly record covers of well-known songs. In the past they've come up with funkified versions of Coldplay's Clocks, Iris by Goo Goo Dolls, and an unlikely, stripped-bank canter through Radiohead's Creep.

With an ever-revolving membership (more than 200 musicians have performed with the band) the Scary Pockets line-up for this latest adventure includes Bonamassa alongside singer Joanna Jones, guitarist Ryan Lerman, drummer Dan Bailey, bassist Calvin Turner – who's currently on tour with Bonamassa – and keyboardist Jack Conte, who also happens to be the CEO of arts subscription platform Patreon.

Back In Black was recorded at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Joe Bonamassa is currently on tour in Europe, and will spend the summer criss-crossing the Atlantic and he completes festival shows on both sides of the Atlantic, before kicking off Fall US tour in October. Full dates below.

Joe Bonamassa tour 2023

May 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 03: Prague Forum Karlin, Czechia

May 05: Manheim Sap Arena, Germany

May 06: Baden Baden Festspielhaus, Germany

May 07: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 09: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

May 10: Blackpool Opera House, UK

May 12: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 13: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

May 26: Yakima Capitol Theatre, WA

May 27: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheatre, OR*

May 28: Woodinville Chateau Ste Michelle Winery, WA*

Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 10: Isère The Jazz À Vienne Festival, France

Jul 13: Munich Tollwood Festival, Germany

Jul 16: Perugia Arena Santa Giuliana, Italy

Jul 18: Carcassonne Festival De Carcassonne, France

Jul 20: Saint-Julien-En-Genevois Guitare En Scène, France

Jul 22: Occitania Jazz In Marciac Marciac, France

Aug 02: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 04: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV

Aug 05: Salt Lake City Eccles Theater, UT

Aug 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 09: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA^

Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY**

Aug 13: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY**

Oct 23: Memphis The Cannon Center , TN

Oct 25: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Oct 27: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Oct 28: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land, TX

Oct 29: Austin ACL Live, TX

Nov 01: Fayetteville Walton Arts Center, AR

Nov 03: Little Rock Robinson Performance Hall, AR

Nov 04: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX

Nov 05: Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall, OK

Nov 08: Tulsa Tulsa Theater, OK

Nov 10: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, OK

Nov 11: St. Louis The Fabulous Fox, MO

Nov 12: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Nov 14: Rochester Mayo Civic Center, MN

Nov 15: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center, IL

Nov 17: Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre, IN

Nov 18: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Nov 19: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

Nov 21: Reading The Santander Performing Arts Center, PA

Nov 22: Providence Performance Arts Center, RI

Nov 24: Springfield Symphony Hall, MA

Nov 25: Baltimore The Lyric, MD

Nov 28: Savannah Johnny Mercer Theatre, GA

Nov 30: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Dec 01: Estero Hertz Arena, FL`

Dec 02: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL`

* Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

** Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder

^ Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra

