A new Saw film is officially happening and releasing on Halloween next year

The tenth (yes, you read that right, tenth) film in the Saw franchise appears to be officially confirmed, with an anticipated releases date of Halloween 2023.

A new report by Bloody Disgusting confirms the news, stating that the next film in the series, whose most recent entry was last year's offshoot Spiral, starring Chris Rock, will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who has already helmed two films in the Saw series (Saw VI in 2009 and the somewhat misleadingly named Saw: The Final Chapter in 2010), as well as having been involved behind the scenes in numerous other entries.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," state Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers on the Saw franchise. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favourites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Despite original series antagonist John 'Jigsaw' Kramer' being killed off way back in 2006 for Saw III, the franchise has continued in gory style with Kramer - played by Tobin Bell - continuing to make flashback appearances.

While 2021's Spiral was something of a 'sidequel', Saw's tenth entry is believed to be steering back towards the series' main narrative, with Bell's return heavily rumoured.

The Saw franchise has grossed over $1 billion in box office and ticket sales, making it one of the single most successful horror franchises of all time. You can watch Spiral and other Saw films via Netflix now.