“This time, we’re going beyond 11.” Watch the first teaser for Spinal Tap sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, as a release date for the second 'rockumentary' on the legendary English hard rock band is announced

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Prepare to go one louder with David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, Derek Smalls, Elton John, Paul McCartney and more

Spinal Tap
(Image credit: Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images)

The long-awaited and much-anticipated sequel to Rob Reiner's classic 1984 'rockumentary' This Is Spinal Tap is set to open in US cinemas on September 12.

The date was revealed as the first short teaser for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is released, confidently suggesting that director Marty DiBergi's (Reiner) new film about the legendary English hard rock band will go up to 11.

According to an interview Reiner gave to Empire magazine last year, the sequel comes together after DiBergi - who's been teaching at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts - discovers that Spinal Tap's core members David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) are putting the band back together to play a gig, and gets back in contact to ask if he can document it. Reiner also revealed what the three band members have been doing since the group fell apart.

"Nigel has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed," he said. "He’s also been performing with a local folk band in the village that play penny whistle and mandolin, and he plays electric guitar with them. We show a little clip of that.

"David St Hubbins has been living in Morro Bay in California, and he’s been writing music for podcasts, particularly this one true-crime podcast called The Trouble With Murder. He also writes the music that you hear when you’re on hold on the phone.

"And then we have Derek. Derek is living in London and is now the curator of the New Museum of Glue. He’s curated glue from every country in the world, the whole history of glue, and he shows me around. He’s also been performing with a philharmonic orchestra, and he’s written this kind of symphony about the fact that the devil wears a bad hair piece. It’s called Hell Toupée."

Spinal Tap II will reunite McKean, Guest) and Shearer for the first time since the trio performed an acoustic set at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith are among the bonafide rock stars making cameo appearances in the film. And both Elton John and Paul McCartney contribute songs to the soundtrack, which also features a host of new original material by Spinal Tap, including a Derek Smalls meditation upon death titled Rockin’ In The Urn.

A UK release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Spinal Tap II Teaser - YouTube Spinal Tap II Teaser - YouTube
Watch On
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about metal hammer
Deftones 2022

Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support
Papa V Perpetua

"My reason for being there is the connection between myself and everybody that I brought with me." Tobias Forge on why Ghost's upcoming shows will be a phone-free zone
Deftones 2022

Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support
See more latest
Most Popular
Deftones 2022
Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support
Papa V Perpetua
"My reason for being there is the connection between myself and everybody that I brought with me." Tobias Forge on why Ghost's upcoming shows will be a phone-free zone
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon in 2017
Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher explains Brent Hinds exit: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things”
Oasis in 2024
"Any bigmouths talking to the press are gonna get dealt with." Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher fears there is a "mole" inside the band's organisation after "sources" reportedly leak the new Oasis line-up
Spiritbox
Spiritbox have released two new live tracks only available until tomorrow
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025, next to the Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster
“All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘We want to announce now, what do we say?’”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains why Papa V Perpetua was unveiled on the Black Sabbath farewell show poster
Cover art for Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Smashing Pumpkins classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness to be turned into an opera for 30th anniversary
Metallica in 2022
Metallica announce VR immersive concert experience with Apple
Metal Hammer New Heavy bundles
Order your exclusive Slaughter To Prevail, Jinjer, Electric Callboy, Bloodywood and Bambie Thug bundles, featuring limited edition t-shirts, longsleeves and spellbooks
Carrie Underwood in 2025
“That was high school for me!” Watch Carrie Underwood team with an American Idol contestant to cover Drowning Pool’s nu metal banger Bodies