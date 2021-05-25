A Kurt Cobain self-portrait is up for auction next month if you have £20,000 to spare

A self portrait drawn by Kurt Cobain is up for auction next month, and could cost as much as £20,000.

Cobain gifted his drawing, which features the late Nirvana frontman with a guitar and the self-penned caption ‘I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!’, to photographer Jacque Chong while Nirvana were promoting their Nevermind album in Singapore in 1992.

Julien's Auctions has broken world records with past sales of Kurt Cobain's memorabilia, including Cobain's cardigan worn on MTV Unplugged in New York, which sold for a record $334,000, his In Utero tour Fender Mustang guitar which sold for $340,000, a cardigan worn on his last photoshoot which sold for $75,000 and the Guinness Book of World Record sale of Cobain's MTV Unplugged 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which sold for $6 million making it the world's most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

Last week, six strands of Cobain’s hair sold for $14,000 at auction.

The Cobain self-portrait is just one of the items up for auction at the Music Icons event being staged by Juliens Auction in June. The auction is set to feature over 1,000 music iconography featuring instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and personal property owned and used by the some of the most storied names in music.

Other notable items up for sale include five Eddie Van Halen guitars, a bespoke Prince guitar and Alex Van Halen’s ‘Invasion’ tour drum kit.

Full details of the lots up for auction in June can be found at juliensauctions.com