5FDP wont veer from signature sound

Five Finger Death Punch’s Jeremy Spencer says fans need not fear – they haven’t gone down the prog road on their upcoming sixth album.
They issue Got Your Six on August 28 and drummer Spencer says while it does see the band tread new ground, fans shouldn’t expect any major changes in direction.
He tells TeamRock Radio: “Definitely not prog, but I think people will go, ‘It’s a different groove for them.’
“It definitely sounds like Death Punch and we are who we are at this point. It’s our sixth album. But there are some moments here and there where maybe we change up the grooves a little bit and have some different feels and tempos that we haven’t done before.
“I think people are gonna dig it. I don’t think they’re gonna go, ‘It doesn’t sound like them at all, what happened?’ It sounds like Death Punch, but it is different.”
5FDP play the main stage at Download tonight (June 12) and today announced a European winter tour with Papa Roach which includes a Wembley Arena show on November 28.
