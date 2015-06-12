5FDP wont veer from signature sound

Five Finger Death Punch’s Jeremy Spencer says fans need not fear – they haven’t gone down the prog road on their upcoming sixth album.

They issue Got Your Six on August 28 and drummer Spencer says while it does see the band tread new ground, fans shouldn’t expect any major changes in direction.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “Definitely not prog, but I think people will go, ‘It’s a different groove for them.’

“It definitely sounds like Death Punch and we are who we are at this point. It’s our sixth album. But there are some moments here and there where maybe we change up the grooves a little bit and have some different feels and tempos that we haven’t done before.

“I think people are gonna dig it. I don’t think they’re gonna go, ‘It doesn’t sound like them at all, what happened?’ It sounds like Death Punch, but it is different.”

5FDP play the main stage at Download tonight (June 12) and today announced a European winter tour with Papa Roach which includes a Wembley Arena show on November 28.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 2015 TOUR

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal

Jun 17: Paris Zenith, France

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Hinwil Rock The Ring Festival, Switzerland

Jun 23: Milan Summer Arena Assago, Italy

Jun 25: Ostrava CEZ Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 26: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 27: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Jun 30: Moscow Ray Just Arena, Russia

Jul 01: St Petersburg A2 Club, Russia

Aug 01: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, SD, US

Sep 04: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY, US

Sep 05: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH, US

Sep 08: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN, US

Sep 11: Missoula Adams Center, MT, US

Sep 12: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA, US

Sep 13: Spokane Arena, WA, US

Sep 15: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR, US

Sep 16: Reno awlor Events Center, NV, US

Sep 18: Ontario Citizens Business Bank Center, Canada

Sep 19: Las Vegas The Joint, NV, US

Sep 20: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT, US

Sep 22: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO, US

Sep 25: La Crosse La Crosse Center Arena, WI, US

Sep 26: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI, US

Sep 27: Council Bluffs Mid America Center, IA, US

Sep 30: Indianapolis Indiana State Fairground, IN, US

Oct 02: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA, US

Oct 03: Toledo Huntingdon Center, OH, US

Oct 04: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH, US

Oct 06: Lowell Paul E Tsongas Arena, MA, US

Oct 08: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT, US

Oct 09: Glens Falls Civic Center, NY, US

Oct 10: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA, US

Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland (without Papa Roach)

Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden (without Papa Roach)

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Zenith, Netherlands

Nov 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Dusseldorf MEH, Hermany

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium

Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK (more acts to be announced)