30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album to be celebrated with shoe release

With the 30th anniversary of Metallica's era-defining Black Album looming on the horizon, the band have seized the opportunity to collaborate with their old friends at shoe company Vans on a new footwear collection.

The collection comprises a limited-edition Sk8-Hi and a Classic Slip-On, and is, say Vans, "inspired by the band’s never-ending pursuit of going faster, louder and 'Off The Wall.'"

The Vans x Metallica shoes are adorned by artwork from Brian 'Pushead' Schroeder, who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions down through the years, including creating the cover artwork for the St. Anger. Pushead's artwork can also be found on Nixon's range of Metallica watches.

Vans say: "The latest Vans x Metallica release showcases Pushead’s enigmatic facing skulls across the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi as well as the opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On.

"Each design showcases a graphic blue shatter design and silver Metallica branding around the sidewall of Sk8-Hi and stop the upper of the Slip-On. Each pair is finished with Metallica printed on the heel stay."

The Vans x Metallica collection will be available to Vans Family members and via Metallica.com from July 26.

(Image credit: Vans®)

The Black Album's 30th anniversary is also to be celebrated with a deluxe reissue and a 53-artist Metallica tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist.

A number of covers from The Metallica Blacklist have already been released, including St. Vincent’s cover of Sad But True, Miley Cyrus’ take on Nothing Else Matters (featuring Elton John) and Biffy Clyro’s version of Holier Than Thou. Other artists featuring on the album include Ghost, Royal Blood, Weezer, Corey Taylor, Volbeat, Dave Gahan, Idles and The Neptunes.



All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album. All Within My Hands was founded by the band in 2017.