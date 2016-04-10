2nd annual Ride for Ronnie James Dio announced

The 2nd Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund will take place on Sunday, May 22.

The event will see riders assemble in Glendale, CA for a journey through the streets of Los Angeles County to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where they’ll enjoy an afternoon of live music, raffle and live auction, food trucks and more.

Great White, Lita Ford, Dio Disciples and others will provide live entertainment alongside an auction featuring various items including a stage-played guitar donated by Chris Broderick of Megadeth, and a B.C. Rich guitar signed by Ronnie James Dio, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, King Diamond and Geoff Tate.

2015’s inaugural Ride For Ronnie, part of a weekend of events commemorating the 5th anniversary of Dio’s passing, raised $155,000 for the cancer charity.

For details on the 2016 event and/or to make a donation, visit www.diocancerfund.org

Last month, a petition was launched for a Dio statue to be erected in the singer’s hometown of Portsmouth, NH.

More than 4,700 fans have signed the petition to have a memorial erected in the city’s Prescott Park to honour the late Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell and solo artist, who died of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.