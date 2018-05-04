2000 Trees add a further 21 artists to 2018 bill

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees festival have added a further 21 artists to the 2018 bill.

The event will take place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 12-14, with bands including Enter Shikari, At The Drive-In, Creeper, Turbowolf and Black Peaks previously announced.

It’s now been confirmed that Twin Atlantic will be the Friday main stage headliners, while Sikth, Palm Reader, Moose Blood, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Meat Wave, mastersystem, Courage My Love, The Kenneths, InTechnicolour, Woes, Mantra, Frauds, Nelson Can, GroundCulture, Avalanche Party, Cove, Reigning Days, PINS, Forever Cult and Swedish Death Candy will also play at the festival.

Sikth frontman Mikey Goodman says: “Such a buzz to hear about 2000 Trees! I love these kind of festivals – intimate and vibey! Looking forward to give them a proper Sikth show, full on with some new songs too.”

Palm Reader add: “We’re really excited to be back at 2000 Trees. This is our fourth time back and it’s always one our favourite shows of the year. We love the festival and the fine folks that run it behind the scenes.

“Can’t wait to see Enter Shikari, At The Drive-In, and Hell Is For Heroes, as well as a slew of mates, Black Peaks, Black Foxxes, Funeral Shakes, Conjurer, Gold Key and Haggard Cat.”

Organisers have also revealed the day splits, which found on the official website.