2000 Trees announces five headliners for 2025: Kneecap, Pvris, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed And Cambria and Alexisonfire

Cheltenham alt-music festival 2000 Trees has announced dozens of bands for its 2025 lineup, including all five headliners.

The fest, held from July 9 to 12 at Upcote Farm, will be co-headlined on the Thursday by Kneecap and Pvris, and on the Friday by Taking Back Sunday and Coheed And Cambria. Headlining the Saturday and closing the weekend will be post-hardcore firebrands Alexisonfire.

Among the undercard, 2000 Trees has confirmed Kid Kapichi, Bambie Thug, Million Dead, Røry, Gel, Employed To Serve, Heriot, Imminence and many more. See the poster, with the full list of names, below.

Weekend tickets are available now. See details and buy yours via the 2000 Trees website.

Head booker James Scarlett comments: “This is quite literally the biggest 2000 Trees announcement we’ve ever done.

“We’re delighted to bring some huge classic bands in, that we’ve been after for years, for their long-awaited first-ever Trees performances. We’re also honoured to usher in the likes of Pvris and Kneecap for their first ever UK festival headline performances.

“Tickets are already flying out, and to say it’s going to be a legendary year is an understatement. Miss 2000 Trees 2025 at your own peril.”

Alexisonfire vocalist George Pettit adds: “Alexis is very excited to be playing 2000 Trees next year. Let it be known, by the time we are done playing there will be significantly less trees.”

Kneecap say: “We’re buzzing to be coming back to 2025 Trees as a headliner. It was one of our favourite festival gigs last time and this one will be even bigger!”

Taking Back Sunday write: “We’ve been hearing about 2000 Trees for quite some time and we were happy to get a call to come join in 2025. Looking forward to seeing who else will be there and excited for a new experience.”

2000 Trees 2024 was held from July 10 to 13 and headlined by The Gaslight Anthem, The Chats and Don Broco. Metal Hammer attended the event and named the 10 bands who defined it, from Bob Vylan to Delilah Bon.