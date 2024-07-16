10 artists that defined 2000Trees festival 2024

Every July, hoards of hoards of punters drag themselves down to Upcote farm to indulge in a weekend of musical delights. With a line-up consisting of the alt scene’s most exciting new voices, 2000Trees is a treasure trove of heavy offerings. From gut-wrenching grunge, to guttural punk, to dazzling pop-rock, 2000trees has it all. We got down to Cheltenham to immerse ourselves in the chaos – and these are the best acts we caught.

Static Dress

As vocalist Olli Appleyard stalks across the main stage, he has one thing to say: “If you stand still, you’re a fucking dickhead.” Movement is the Static Dress mantra, and fans are eager to oblige. From the opening clamour of for the attention of…, to the climactic wall of death for clean., the set is an unruly whirl of chaos (Appleyard even propels himself headfirst into the drum kit for good measure.) The Leeds unit are spearheading the screamo revival, and it’s safe to say that the scene is in very safe hands.

Delilah Bon

Self-proclaimed brat Delilah Bon treats the Forest to a visceral serving of riot grrrl rage on Saturday evening. Despite being a silent disco set, the entire affair is anything but quiet; from tunes venomously promising to Chop Dicks to the vital Dead Men Don’t Rape, Delilah has the crowd howling along. While the punk has been called an Evil, Hate Filled Female in the past, the set is safe space for everyone present as the singer grins and dances with her two accompanying brats.

Sweet Pill

Philadelphia emos Sweet Pill are gloriously bittersweet. While their heart-on-sleeve lyricisms sting, each track a heavy whack of introspection, the group capture something whimsical with their intricate, buoyant riffs and soaring choruses. And it certainly helps that the gang are total charmers; you can’t help but think fondly of vocalist Zayna Youssef as she howls and hollers, lost in the noise as she twirls her way through each track.

Bob Vylan

The Fred Perry Mafia strikes again. This year the punk rap duo return to the main stage – but they also bring along a third member. Amidst the political carnage, vocalist Bobby’s daughter appears to feature on track Dream Big – the frontman glowing with pride as his little girl politely asks if she has permission to swear, before howlig out a “let’s fucking go!!” The whole set is a riotous middle finger in the face of ‘pacifist punk’ peers, howling about the cost of living, Palestine and poisonous patriotism.

The Chats

From their howling love letter to a hearty pub lunch, Pub Feed, to the chaotic clatter begging for co-workers to “LEAVE ME ALONE” on a Smoko break, Aussie rascals The Chats are truly cut from the same cloth as us Brits. The gang seem to bring the sunshine with them for their headline set, the warmth of a summer’s day unleashed through their scrappy punk rock onslaught. The Chats are a Drunk n Disorderly riot, the crowd a sea of lobbed pints and joy.

Better Lovers

Born from the ashes of Every Time I Die, Better Lovers have transformed their previous metalcore roots into something that gnashes and snarls. Heavy on the ‘core, Better Lovers sees Greg Puciato transforming into a carnal beast onstage, maniacally laughing as he unleashes a chaos The Cave tent can barely contain. The rest of the gang are equally as rowdy, every guitar/bass-wielding individual racing back and forth and clambering onto speakers. And the fans eat it up, throwing themselves over the barrier like it’s their duty.

Creeper

Goth rockers Creeper emerged from their coffins for a triumphant headline set over on the Axiom stage. From the sprawling mystique of Further Than Forever, to the howling, moshable delight of Down Below, Creeper know how to put on a fabulous show. At this point, 2000trees are just teasing us – Will Gould sumptuously smooth baritones are destined to headline the main stage in the near future.

Death From Above 1979

Dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 transform the Axiom tent into an all-out rave. To mark the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine, the duo run through the record in its entirety – and it’s a non-stop dance party. From cowbells, urgent drumming, to whirring, pulsing synths, it’s impossible not to succumb to the gloriously sweaty chaos.

Nova Twins

As Nova Twins take to the main stage, it’s an immediate moment of triumph. Their 2020 debut begged the question Who Are The Girls?, and, four years on, everyone knows exactly who this guitar-wielding punk rock duo are. The twins wreak havoc onstage, vocalist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South swaggering through cuts like Cleopatra and Taxi. It’s a bold, sharp and glorious display, the crowd responding with equal levels of fervour.

Unpeople

One year on from their live debut at 2000trees 2023, Unpeople are back and stronger than ever. While their first set was met with a respectable degree of excitement, this year the ex-Press to Meco gang are greeted like heroes, absolutely packing out the Cave tent. From the summery, sparkling sheen of Waste to the gritty cover of Nirvana’s Territorial Pissings, the set is a surefire sign of even greater things to come.