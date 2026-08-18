Lonely Robot issue call to arms with new single Show The Way

Lonely Robot have shared a video for their latest single, the vibrant Show The Way, which is taken from the band's upcoming album, An Ending, which is released through White Knight Records on September 11.

As reported on the Prog website last month, An Ending will be the sixth and final album under the Lonely Robot banner, with John Mitchell, also known for his work with Asia, It Bites, Arena and Frost*, saying, "I hope Lonely Robot fans find this to be a fitting epilogue to the most creative decade of my life.”

“Show The Way is a call to arms," says Mitchell of the new single. "There’s so much incompetence and gaslighting in the world right now, and I wanted to write something that pushed back against that. We can’t afford to sit idly by while Rome burns.

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“I like songs that work as anthems, and this is one of them. It’s about finding a way out of the trouble we’re in, holding on to our humanity and appreciating what we have.

Mitchell handles vocals, guitars, bass guitar and keyboards on the new record, while his Frost* pal Craig Blundell features on drums and Jez Fielder on additional guitar on The River and Rearview.

An Ending will be released on special limited-edition coloured double vinyl and CD.

Pre-order An Ending.

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