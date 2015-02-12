Your Favourite Metallica Songs Revealed

Yesterday on the Metal Hammer Facebook page we asked all 1.3 million of you for YOUR favourite Metallica songs of all time. Not an easy question to answer, but over 3000 of you came to us with your nominations. Here are the top ten as voted for by our online readers (although we have removed all the HILARIOUS responses of Megadeth songs).

1. Master Of Puppets (taken from Master Of Puppets, 1986)

2. One (taken from …And Justice For All, 1988)

3. Disposable Heroes (taken from Master Of Puppets, 1986)

4. Blackened (taken from …And Justice For All, 1988)

5. Orion (Instrumental) (taken from Master Of Puppets, 1986)

6. Creeping Death (taken from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

7. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (taken from Master Of Puppets, 1986)

8. For Whom The Bell Tolls (taken from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

9. The Four Horsemen (taken from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

10. Fade To Black (taken from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

