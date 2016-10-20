xViciousx release video for Vermin

Lairy Belgian hardcore punks xViciousx are premiering their video for Vermin exclusively with Metal Hammer. Powered by guttural, snarled vocals and chugging, fist-through-the-floor beatdowns, this is the song your mosh pit ordered.

The video was shot in Denmark at Support Our Scene festival, capturing a brief moment of the energy these furious five can harness and fire at will.

Speaking to Hammer about Vermin, bassist Sam Crevits says: “Normally our songs are about society and what’s happening in the world, but this is, for once, just a love song. Some things happened in the past that needed to put down in words and this is the result.”

xViciousx are touring Europe at the following dates:

5 November: One Life One Crew Fest, Eisleben, Germany

6 November: JC Vleugel F, Leuven, Belgium

18 November: La Zone, Liège, Belgium

25 November: Kaffee Vooruit, Poperinge, Belgium

26 November: Das Blaue Haus, Mönchengladbach, Germany

10 December: Walkabout Essen Kray, Essen, Germany

16 December: Record Junkee, Sheffield, UK

17 December: Muthers Studio, Birmingham, UK