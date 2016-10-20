Trending

xViciousx release video for Vermin

Watch the video for Vermin from xViciousx

Lairy Belgian hardcore punks xViciousx are premiering their video for Vermin exclusively with Metal Hammer. Powered by guttural, snarled vocals and chugging, fist-through-the-floor beatdowns, this is the song your mosh pit ordered.

The video was shot in Denmark at Support Our Scene festival, capturing a brief moment of the energy these furious five can harness and fire at will.

Speaking to Hammer about Vermin, bassist Sam Crevits says: “Normally our songs are about society and what’s happening in the world, but this is, for once, just a love song. Some things happened in the past that needed to put down in words and this is the result.”

xViciousx are touring Europe at the following dates:

5 November: One Life One Crew Fest, Eisleben, Germany
6 November: JC Vleugel F, Leuven, Belgium
18 November: La Zone, Liège, Belgium
25 November: Kaffee Vooruit, Poperinge, Belgium
26 November: Das Blaue Haus, Mönchengladbach, Germany
10 December: Walkabout Essen Kray, Essen, Germany
16 December: Record Junkee, Sheffield, UK
17 December: Muthers Studio, Birmingham, UK

