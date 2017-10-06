World Guitar Day Exclusive: Gary Moore Live Tracks Premiere!

Exclusively for World Guitar Day, Classic Rock has teamed up with BMG records to bring you an exclusive peak into Gary Moore’s forthcoming Blues boxset, Blues And Beyond, released on 24th November 2017.

Below are links to two songs from a never-before released live album that comes with the boxset that promises to be the ultimate celebration of the much-missed guitarist’s blues recordings.

Blues And Beyond will be released as a double CD, 4 LP collection – and as a box set, which includes unreleased live recordings and the official Gary Moore biography I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow written by sometime Classic Rock contributor Harry Shapiro.

Below is a world-first taster from those live recordings, with Moore’s version of Too Tired, the Johnny “Guitar” Watson track he released as a single with Albert Collins, and Further On Up The Road, the blues standard made famous by Bobby Bland.

Best known for solo hits like Parisienne Walkways, Out In The Fields (with Phil Lynott) and Still Got the Blues – and, of course, for an on/off membership of Thin Lizzy – Gary Moore recorded over twenty albums as a solo artist. His move to blues playing was initially seen as a big gamble, but delivered him his biggest commercial success.

The Blues And Beyond collection is released in the following formats: released on 24th November 2017.

2 x CD: Bringing together the cream of Gary Moore’s blues studio recordings.

A 4 x LP counterpart format, housed in an awesome double gatefold “AxeWax” vinyl – includes a number of Gary Moore’s blues studio recordings that have never appeared on vinyl.

The Box Set: all of the studio recordings on 2 CDs plus a further 2 CDs of newly mixed and mastered live concert recordings, with two previously unheard song versions. Also included, is the brand new authorised biography I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow by Harry Shapiro. Also included are reproductions of ultra-rare memorabilia items including a concert ticket, album launch event invite, VIP wrist band and AAA pass.

Blues And Beyond is released on November 24, and is available to pre-order now.

World Guitar Day 2017: Everything you need to know!

Gary Moore: the story of Still Got The Blues