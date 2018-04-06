Win tickets for the premiere of Bruce Dickinson documentary Scream For Me Sarajevo!

We have 4 tickets to be won for the London premiere of Bruce Dickinson doc Scream For Me Sarajevo – and 20 pairs of tickets for the 17 April screening at cinemas across the country.

Scream For Me Sarajevo is a new documentary that captures a 1994 gig in Sarajevo by Bruce Dickinson. But this was no ordinary gig. In 1994, Sarajevo was a city under siege – a siege that lasted three times longer than the battle of Stalingrad, and would see almost 14,000 deaths by the time it was over.

It wasn’t the most obvious place for Bruce Dickinson – then newly departed from Iron Maiden – to book a date on his solo tour. Mortars and grenades rained down on the city and Serbian forces surrounded the area. The UN couldn’t guarantee the band’s safety – but they went anyway.

Scream For Me Sarajevo captures the full amazing story with footage from the historic gig and interviews with the band and people who made it to the show, determined to keep living their lives despite the constant threat to their survival. It’s a film about extraordinary people defying the horrors of war, and the musicians who risked their lives to play a show for them.

The film premieres on 11 April with a live Q&A with Bruce Dickinson hosted by Metal Hammer writer Dom Lawson, with a one-off nationwide screening of the film and the exclusive Q&A on the 17 April.

We have 2 pairs of tickets and two film posters signed by Bruce Dickinson for the screening – PLUS 20 pairs of tickets for the 17 April screening at cinemas across the country.

To enter, answer the question and fill out the fields below. Competition closes Monday 9 April at 10am and winners will be notified later that day.

Age restrictions: Scream For Me Sarajevo is classed as a 12A.

For competition rules, see http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules