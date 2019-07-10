Win day tickets to Bloodstock 2019!

As festival season nears it's climax, all roads lead to Bloodstock Open Air, the UK's friendliest celebration of All Things Metal.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK, on August 8-11, with current Metal Hammer cover stars Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive headlining, with Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth and many more also lined up.

Day tickets are on sale now, but we've got six pairs up for grabs. All you need to to to be in with a chance of winning is answer the fiendishly difficult question below, and pick the day you'd like to attend. Good luck!

Note: This competition is only available to U.K. residents and you must be over the age of 18! Travel and accommodation are not included.