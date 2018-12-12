Win an Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback Special 50th Anniversary box set

On December 3, 1968, Elvis Presley's NBC-TV "comeback" special was broadcast. It's gone on to become one of the most celebrated music events to ever have graced the small screen.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the broadcast, all previously-released audio from the recording has been released for the first time, alongside newly-restored video from the taping.

The package contains an entire disc of the sessions for the special, recorded with Elvis and the Wrecking Crew, and features no less than 40 different versions of Guitar Man.

A seven disc deluxe package is out now, which also includes an 80-page book featuring rare photographs and ephemera. We've got two copies to give away, and we'll thrown in a double vinyl version of the set with each package.

