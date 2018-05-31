Win a limited edition Manic Machine double vinyl album!

From Bram Stoker prog pioneer Pete Ballam comes Manic Machine, a sequel of sorts to his group’s 1972 debut, and the latest chapter in a musical journey that includes some of the biggest names in British rock.

The new, double vinyl-only release retains the guitarist’s characteristic mix of psychedelic, gothic-tinged rock, most of it actually being written before and in the immediate wake of Heavy Rock Spectacular – which remains a cult record for prog fans around the globe.

When Pete Ballam began creating music for prog pioneers Bram Stoker in the early 1970s, it caught the ear of The Who’s Roger Daltrey – who went on to record six tracks with him in his home studio.

Manic Machine also features vocals by Matt Roberts and guitar by Dion Rush and was produced by Gareth Young at Cube Recording, Cornwall.

Pete says of the record, which he is releasing under his own name and From The Bram Stoker Archives: “It’s been mad doing it, but people have been very supportive and the feedback from them about the album has been absolutely brilliant.”

Limited edition copies of the manic machine double vinyl album can be purchased online from www.bramstokerarchives.com. Further information about Peter's history can be found on website.