What's inside Corey Taylor's Amoeba bag?

If you’re yet to binge on Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag? series on YouTube, then you might as well write off the next few days. There are hundreds of musicians from all genres of music on there, all sharing their thoughts and opinions on the snazzy new purchases from one of the world’s most famous record stores. And the latest instalment comes from Slipknot and Stone Sour’s very own Corey Taylor.

The Great Big Mouth picked up a variety of goodies from the shop floor, some of which might come as a surprise. We all know Corey Taylor loves musical theatre, so of course he was going to buy a Rocky Horror shirt, but he also picked up new garms featuring Wu-Tang and Frank Zappa. He’s nothing if not eclectic.

Corey also reveals his of ELO and The Clash, as well as his passion for musical history. Check it out.

While you’re here, you might as well watch the latest episodes from other metalheads, including Nails, Power Trip and Behemoth.

