What the hell are Foo Fighters up to?

Foo Fighters have launched a new website that’s counting down to a special event… but what is it?

If you head over to www.foofighters.com you’ll see a clock counting down to 23 November, with no inclination as to what is supposed to happen. The URL itself redirects to lobby.foofighters.com and the audio playing sounds like the hustle and bustle of a hotel lobby, with what could be Dave Grohl’s voice saying he doesn’t like that “guitar thing”.

We’re not 100% sure what this could all mean, but the Foos logo is a reappropriation of the infamous Route 66 road sign which makes us wonder if a new series of Sonic Highways is about to be announced. Makes sense, right? But that doesn’t necessarily explain the hotel references or the odd lion-like figure on the left side – which must be mean something. Could it be a tour? A festival announcement? The date Dave has his cast removed?

Nobody knows for sure, but our money is on Sonic Highways. Unless Foos are launching their own chain of rock and roll hotels? We’d totally stay there.

