We got Ghost, Anthrax, Parkway Drive and more to make us the ultimate metal playlist

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer, we're celebrating 50 years of metal - the bands, the albums, the stories that shaped our world. We give you a decade-by-decade guide to 50 years of heavy metal madness, featuring brand new interviews with many of the bands that made it all happen.

That's not all, though. We also got 50 of the biggest and best names in metal to help us pick the 50 greatest albums ever, from Scott Ian, Rob Zombie and Dave Mustaine to Trivum’s Matt Heafy, Ghost’s Tobias Forge and Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall.

It's such a good list, in fact, that we made a playlist for it, which you can listen to here…