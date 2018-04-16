Watch Trivium's Matt Heafy catch a crowdsurfer mid-song

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy saved a crowdsurfer in Belgium this weekend, who was seemingly crowdsurfing to an empty floor.

As captured on Matt's own Twitch stream, Heafy saw the potential incident and instantly dove offstage to catch the crowdsurfer, before climbing back onstage to finish the song without missing a beat. What a guy.

"Security was actually doing great tonight, there were just so many crowdsurfers," said Matt in a tweet later that night. "I jumped down to catch a dude... then jumped right back into the song!"

Security was actually doing great tonight, there were just so many crowdsurfers... so I jumped down to catch a dude... then jumped right back into the song! Ha! All caught on https://t.co/3jrnjeRzcc pic.twitter.com/ZgQsrNYkBWApril 15, 2018

The UK leg of the Metal Hammer-sponsored Trivium tour hits the UK today, with Code Orange, Venom Prison and Power Trip in support.

All four bands are also on the cover of this month's Metal Hammer magazine, which is in stores now and available to order from our online store.

