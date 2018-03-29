Trivium, Code Orange, Power Trip & Venom Prison unite in the new Metal Hammer

Four bands. One cover. In our new issue, we go inside the tour of the year with Trivium, Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison!

For the first time ever, we unite Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Code Orange’s Jami Morgan to find out how 2018’s most exciting tour came together, what it means for our scene and why Trivium are stepping up the fight for metal’s future.

Joining Trivium and Code Orange are Power Trip. Find out why everyone from Lamb Of God to Judas Priest are raving about them as we talk to frontman Riley Gale about how the Texans became the most talked about thrash band of the 21st century.

Also on the Metal Hammer tour are rising UK death metal heroes Venom Prison. We talk to singer Larissa Stupar about her amazing life, the changing face of extreme music and how Venom Prison are using their platform to fight back against assholes in the metal scene.

That’s not all. In the new issue, we also go behind the scenes of Iron Maiden’s seminal Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son, giving you the full, untold story behind its creation, its impact and its legacy through the eyes and ears of the people that were on the frontlines in 1988.

In fact, we’re so hyped on Seventh Son’s 30th anniversary that if you pick up the new issue in Tesco, you’ll get an exclusive, limited edition collector’s Iron Maiden Seventh Son cover! How badass is this?

Want more? How about a world exclusive interview with Lamb Of God about their surprise album? Randy Blythe opens up on what made them decide to embrace Burn The Priest once again in a candid first interview.

In one of the most unique pieces we’ve run this year, we got Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn to write a letter to his teenage self. The results are emotional. If you love Machine Head, you need to read this.

Also in the new issue, we head to France to meet the biggest player in the synthwave scene, the mysterious Carpenter Brut, and witness first-hand why he’s got metalheads throwing shapes across the globe.

And we delve into the 18 months that turned Motörhead from scruffy outsiders into one of the most exciting rock ‘n’ roll bands on the planet.

We also dissect the bonkers maelstrom of noise that is Boss Keloid.

And find out why the new Will Haven album almost spelt the end for the innovative Californian noisemakers.

In this month’s Subterranea, we try and wrap our heads around the magical, tribal majesty of underground sensations, Heilung.

We also catch up with Ministry legend Al Jourgensen, get in the studio with Puppy, hang out with Black Stone Cherry and get Chris Jericho to take the Metal Test (hint: he did pretty good).

All this plus Louise Lemón, A Perfect Circle, Ihsahn, Arch Enemy, Dragonforce, and a FREE CD featuring Behemoth, Skindred, Tesseract, Dimmu Borgir, Bleed From Within and many more.

