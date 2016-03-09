Watch this man cover 75 Lamb Of God songs in 7 minutes

We all love Lamb Of God, don’t we? Their back catalogue is one of the strongest in metal and sometimes you just want to listen to it all in go… but what if you only have seven minutes to spare?

That’s where YouTuber Paschalis Theotokis comes in. Having already tackled 99 Metallica songs in 10 minutes and 70 Trivium songs in six minutes, he’s now taking aim at the mighty Lamb Of God and slaying his way through 75 songs in just seven minutes.

Watch the video below to see him travel through time, imitating Randy Blythe’s various hats and hairstyles through the years – from the bald Sacrament era to Resolution‘s dirty dreadlocks, it’s all crammed into this blisteringly fast runthrough of Lamb Of God’s discography.

Check it out.

80 Machine Head songs covered in 8 minutes