Watch Tallah bring the nu-metal back on twisted new song The Silo

Nu-metal is shaping up as the most influential sound of 2020, and US malcontents Tallah are here to prove it.

The self-proclaimed ‘nu-core’ outfit‘s brand new song The Silo is a callback to the glory days of Freak On A Leash-era Korn, right down to the seven-string guitar and singer-flipping-out-in-a-weird room video (filmed in lockdown, of course).

There’s a bit of pedigree involved here too. Drummer Max Portnoy is the son of octopus-armed former Dream Theater man Mike Portnoy, while singer Justin Bonitz has a sideline as a high-profile YouTuber, posting a mix of covers, original songs and comedy skits under the name Hungry Lights.

“The Silo is the first time we've experimented with using more dynamics in our music,” says Bonitz of the song. “This song is a good example of showcasing what else we can do with our sound aside from the raw heaviness displayed in all our other tracks.”

Tallah hit the headlines last year when Bonitz was arrested on the first date of their US tour after climbing into the rafters of the venue they were playing. After being released, the singer reportedly vanished for 24 hours with no shirt, phone or money.

The band recently signed to British label Earache, who wll release their debut album Matriphagy – a concept album “about how an overprotective mother pushes her son to the edge of insanity through psychological and physical abuse,”’ apparently – on October 2. Assuming Bonitz can stay out of trouble.

Check out the video for The Silo below.