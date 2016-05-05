Watch Halestorm perform Apocalyptic unplugged

The Grammy award-winning rockstars Halestorm have performed an special unplugged acoustic version of Apocalyptic exclusively for Metal Hammer.

Far far away from the vast arenas that Halestorm call home, the Pennsylvanian hard rock troupe show off their acoustic skills with this rendition of Apocalyptic, taken from their latest album Into The Wild Life.

Lzzy’s signature rock ‘n’ roll rasp is truly enthralling in such understated surroundings, but we don’t know what makes her start giggling mid-way through – it could be our awkward dancing just out of shot.

Halestorm are playing the Sunday of Download festival and the Metal Hammer Golden Gods the following Monday.

Halestorm are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods