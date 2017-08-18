Watch Bill Bailey's Hilarious Guest Speech For Peter Gabriel At The Prog Awards

When Peter Gabriel won the coveted Prog God Award at the Progressive Music Awards back in 2014, it was a night few of us will forget. A night made even more memorable when comedian and prog fan Bill Bailey too to the stage to present Peter with his award. As one might expect, Bill had the whole room laughing hysterically, as you can see in the video below.

