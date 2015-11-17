Vote for the greatest Black Sabbath album of all time

As Black Sabbath are preparing to say farewell to the world of music after 45 years, we’re asking the ultimate question for any and all fans of the fathers of heavy metal – which Sabbath album is the best?

We want to know what YOU think. Is Master Of Reality overrated? Was Dio better than Ozzy? Are you sick to death of hearing Paranoid? Do you just love them all and are going to click at random? Let us know! We’re going to find out, once and for all, which of Black Sabbath’s 19 albums is the greatest of all time.

Cast your vote below!

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer we talk to the four founding members of Sabbath – Ozzy, Tony, Geezer and Bill – about the band’s legacy and why now it’s time to call it a day.

